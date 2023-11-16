Updated
The new active youth precinct at Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda will be officially opened on Monday November 20.
Sutherland Shire Council said the facility will be "home to the deepest skate bowl in Sydney, at 3.8 metres, a world-class street skating plaza, half basketball court, parkour and climbing elements and playground.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, NSW parliamentary secretary for planning and public spaces Stephen Bali, ward councillors and council staff will attend.
Earlier
The nee skate park and children's playground being constructed at Miranda is expected to be open in time for the Christmas holidays.
Work started in February this year on stage one of the Seymour Park, Miranda upgrade, which will provide a Youth Active Sports Precinct.
The precinct will have a skate park featuring two skate bowls and 'plaza' skating course, sculptural features that double as parkour and climbing elements, a new children's playground with synthetic soft fall, fencing and social shaded areas.
A spokeswoman for Sutherland Shire Council said an exact date is yet to be confirmed, but the council was working towards opening the project at the end of November.
Stage one is being funded by a state government grant of $4.75 million and $370,000 from the council.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said in February the state government would provide further funding of nearly $3 million for stage two of the masterplan for new sports fields and amenities.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the facilities to be delivered over the life of the project would better cater for the outdoor recreational needs of people of all ages and abilities.
Key features of stage one include two deep skate bowls, plaza skating facilities, a parkour course, an outdoor playground and climbing facilities.
Stage two will involve major re-levelling of the soccer, netball and cricket fields, toilet upgrades, a new multi-purpose building in place of the existing netball control room, bleacher seating, improved car parking and cricket nets relocation.
