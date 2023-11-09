The Labor Party has called for the seat of Hughes to be abolished in an electoral redistribution being conducted before the next federal election.
The proposal results from the fact that NSW is expected to lose a seat due to population shifts.
"We propose abolishing the division of Hughes," the Labor Party's submission says.
"We suggest another division is renamed Hughes as it is the name of a former Prime Minister."
Under Labor's proposal, suburbs within Hughes would be split between the adjoining seats of Cook, Cunningham, Banks and Fowler.
The Liberal Party has proposed Hughes be retained, but take parts of Cook and Fowler.
Cook would expand further north, taking parts of Barton and Fowler, under the Liberal Party proposal.
Further information: https://www.aec.gov.au/Electorates/Redistributions/2023/nsw/index.htm
