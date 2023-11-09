St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New Wolli Creek park to get Bayside's biggest mural

November 10 2023 - 8:30am
Bayside Council commissioned artists Maddison Gibbs and Jason Wing to create a mural on the 9m high wall at the northern boundary of the park that will bring First Nations art to the heart of Bayside.
The new park nearing completion at Wolli Creek will also be home to Bayside's biggest public artwork.

