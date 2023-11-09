A controversial plan for new footpaths in Surf Lane at Cronulla has been shelved.
Sutherland Shire Council decided at its meeting this week to defer the proposal until after all stages of the mall upgrade have been completed, which could be several years.
In the meantime, the council will "further investigate, monitor and implement measures to reduce vehicle speeds and improve pedestrian safety without parking loss in Surf Lane".
In addition, there will be further consultation on timed parking changes in surrounding streets, which were identified as part of a parking offset plan for the loss of parking in Surf Lane associated with the proposed footpaths.
The lane, which runs behind shops in the mall, is principally used for deliveries, garbage collection and other services, while providing some parking.
New footpaths were requested by number of Gerrale Street apartment building residents with rear frontage to Surf Lane.
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce and individual business owners strongly opposed the proposal, which would have involved the loss of seven parking spaces.
The chamber gathered 150 signatures on a petition to the council not to go ahead.
A council staff report said "responses were mixed, with the residents supporting the idea and the business community raising concerns relating to access, loading and business disruption".
"Having regard to the impact of current plaza (mall) project works on businesses, the very early nature of investigations into the footpath and the existing risk for pedestrians it is recommended that further consideration of the footpath be deferred until after completion of the plaza project works," the report said.
"Prior to reconsidering the footpath proposal investigations are to be undertaken to explore options to improve pedestrian safety in Surf Lane north of Surf Road without parking loss.
"A parking offset plan was developed to respond to the loss of parking in Surf Lane that the proposed footpaths would require and it is recommended that further consultation take place on changes to timed parking in surrounding streets identified in this offset plan."
