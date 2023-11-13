Four North Cronulla SLSC surf boat rowers are joining a crew of South Coast lifesavers and attempting to cross the Torres Strait to Papua New Guinea, in a surfboat.
On November 20 in the early morning they will leave from Cape York to undertake the remarkable feat of rowing from the top of Australia to PNG to raise funds for charity.
This rowing group are called the Musselrowers, a dedicated team of individuals self- funded and committed to raising money to help their communities.
The Musselrowers previous endeavours include the first rowing crossing of Bass Strait to Tasmania with both men's and women's crews, generating close to $130,000 for charities the Clown Doctors and Red Nose Australia.
The charity they have chosen for this attempt is the Black Dog Institute, a mental health charity that's work effects so many Australians.
The four man crew from North Cronulla SLSC are Braden Fleming, Matt Barrington, Mark Lea and Mick Crutcher .
Braden Fleming said the heat will be the biggest problem facing them.
" We won the George Bass Marathon last year which is 200km-but this isn't a race and will be around 250 km navigating between islands.
" There is a lot of mateship in the Surf Club and we have rowed together since we were teenagers" he said
Team member Mark Lea's grandfather fought in New Guinea and he said that will give him something to think about while they are at sea "just looking at my mates"
The team, consisting of eight rowers, three sweeps, and two support crew members will embark on this journey to aid the Black Dog Institute which deals with Torres Strait communities.
The journey will take four to five days, and they will make overnight stops at islands on route and being cleared by Border Force.
The crew will be greeted in Sigabadaru village Papua New Guinea by Local Elder Kebei Salee and will donate them some NRL gear .
Musselrowers genuinely believe this endeavour has the potential to not only raise significant funds for their chosen charity but also to strengthen the bond between the two nations.
To donate and support : teamblackdog.org.au/fundraisers/MussselRowers
