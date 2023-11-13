St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Musselrowers Torres Strait attempt

John Veage
By John Veage
November 13 2023 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf Boat rowers Mark Lea, Mick Crutcher, Braden Fleming and Matt Barrington at North Cronulla Beach before their challenging Torres Strait row. Picture John Veage
Surf Boat rowers Mark Lea, Mick Crutcher, Braden Fleming and Matt Barrington at North Cronulla Beach before their challenging Torres Strait row. Picture John Veage

Four North Cronulla SLSC surf boat rowers are joining a crew of South Coast lifesavers and attempting to cross the Torres Strait to Papua New Guinea, in a surfboat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.