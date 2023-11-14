Whatever you grow may save a Bro.
This is the message of Bexley pharmacist Ahmad Sleitini who is uniting Bexley businesses to raise money towards awareness and research into men's health issues for Movember.
During Covid, Ahmad was approached by male customers struggling to come to terms with anxiety or depression.
"Men don't ask for help in general but they hint at what is worrying them such as asking what sort of vitamins will help them sleep," Ahmad said.
"I picked up on this. They started opening up and telling me what was happening with worries about work or not having work.
"Men's mental health is an issue that doesn't attract a lot of attention. It's an issue that is very undetected. Men don't want to talk about it."
This prompted Ahmad to organise the Bexley business community to support Movember.
"I grow a big moustache every year and get people to laugh at it. Usually, I find the more outrageous the moustache the more people will open up and talk about things," he said.
Those interested in helping with the Bexley Movember charity fundraiser can join the team, donate online or in person by visiting a participating business.
Or they can also show their support by growing a moustache or beard. The event will culminate in a barbecue and shave-off in Rathbone Place, Bexley on Saturday, November 25.
The barbecue will commence at noon and the shave-off at 1.30pm. The barbecue will be manned by volunteers from the Bayside Men's Shed with the shave-off will b e by Bexley barber, Andrew Sayegh from Giselle and Andrew Hair.
Businesses supporting the are: Bexley Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank, Bexley RSL, Forest Inn Hotel Bexley, Bexley Physiotherapy, Top Brew Espresso Cafe Pete's Artisan Bread Cafe, Mama's Cafe, IGA Bexley, Ghazi Butchery, Danny's Bakery, Bexley Newsagency, and Faces of Fun face painting.
Further details are available from Scotts Chemsave Pharmacy Bexley or by calling 1300 BEXLEY (239 539).
