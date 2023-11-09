St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Report recommends demolition of Dolls Point wharf

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 10 2023 - 10:00am
A report to Bayside City Works Committee said the Dolls Point wharf is no longer fit for purpose and as it cannot fulfil its original purpose. Picture: Chris Lane
The Dolls Point Wharf has been recommended for demolition at a cost of $400,000.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

