Report recommends demolition of Dolls Point wharf

The Dolls Point Wharf has been recommended for demolition at a cost of $400,000.
A report to Bayside City Works Committee on November 8 said the wharf is no longer fit for purpose and as it cannot fulfil its original purpose.
"The preferred solution is to demolish the entire structure," the report said.
"Council may wish to consider an alternative view, and support retention of the piers and headstocks ($150,000), which do not present a risk and to commission an appropriate arts installation using these remnants of the wharf."
The wharf was constructed in 1988 and is comprised of concrete piers, headstocks, prestressed concrete deck beams and an outer timber deck to the water.
When it was originally installed it was was hoped the wharf would form a link in a proposed ferry service around Botany Bay, connecting Kogarah Bay, The Brighton Wharf, La Perouse and Kurnell.
The service never became a reality as no ferry operators showed any interest in such a venture.
The wharf was proposed to be used by the Boating Community as a safety mooring if vessels got into difficulties in this area of Botany Bay.
But was not used for this purpose due to strong currents in the area, which makes it difficult for craft to manoeuvre onto the wharf. There is also regular accumulation of sand in the area that at times prevents boats accessing the wharf.
The main uses for the wharf have been for fishing and for sightseers/visitors walking along the adjacent Cook Park Pathway and looking across the Bay to Towra Point.
"The wharf does not afford any significant improvement to views across to Towra Point than other nearby vantage points, and there are alternative locations for recreational fishing nearby," the council report said.
In 2009 significant concrete deterioration was observed in the deck spans, and a structural assessment recommended that the wharf be closed in the interest of public safety. Since then the wharf has been partially demolished and closed to the public.
"Council officers have again reviewed the current state of this structure and found it no longer fulfils its original purpose as a wharf to facilitate a ferry service," the report said.
"It presents a risk in its current form and accumulation of sand in the area means the wharf does not reach the water at times. Essentially, the remnants of the wharf provide no benefit and the remaining structure should be removed so that the beach is returned to the Public. "
The committee was presented with a number of options:
Demolition and total removal of whole structure at a cost of $400,000.
Partial demolition, removing and disposal of all concrete planks and retain the piers and headstocks at a cost of $150,000.
Renew the deck reusing the existing piers and headstocks with the initial capital cost estimated to be between $300,000 - $500,000. The design life would be 40 to 50 years.
Leave the existing structure as it is. This option is not recommended as there is a potential risk to safety now as people use the dilapidated wharf, which will increase as the structure continues to deteriorate. It has proven difficult to prevent people from gaining access to the wharf.
The committee called for a report on the partial demolition of the wharf and a look at the adaptive reuse of the remnants of the structure.
Suggestions included an artistic adaptation of the piers or as a haven for shorebirds.
