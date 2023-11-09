It rolled in as quickly as it rolled back out.
A massive storm cloud hovered across Sydney on Thursday late afternoon, as the warm spring air whipped into a fierce and wet downpour.
Skies darkened quickly, with black clouds forming eerie shapes at Cronulla, sending surfers scrambling for the shore as lightening started to strike.
Leader photographer John Veage captured the spectacular show of nature, with a deserted car park and beach making way for the sudden change in weather.
