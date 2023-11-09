The wildlife was out in force yesterday around Audley in the Royal National Park.
Sutherland Shire based wildlife photographer Greg Tannos found about 30 Murray/Macquarie turtles sunning themselves in the warm weather on structures along the Hacking River.
"Bonus for the day was coming across a flock of Topknot pigeons and a nice sized Lace Monitor on the prowl," Greg reported on his Find My Australia Facebook page.
