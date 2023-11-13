Football NSW State Award winners

Football NSW's State Dinner was held at the Park Royal Parramatta last week in a fantastic celebration of community football.
Football NSW Directors and Life Members came together to recognise and acknowledge the elite few who have provided consistent and invaluable service at community level with Football Canterbury's Armando Gardiman AM awarded the George Churchward Medal.
The evening kicked off with the presentation of the NSW State Award winners.
State Award winners are nominated by their Association in recognition of their tireless efforts and service to football in their local community and formally recognise individuals who have provided consistent and valuable service at any level.
The award winners for southern Sydney were Jim Hankins - from Sutherland Shire FA and Irene Hatzipetros the Executive Director of Football St George.
Hankins is a committee member and Member Protection Officer at the Sutherland Football Association.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.