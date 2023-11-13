St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Football NSW State Award winners

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Hankins(L) was the State Award winner for Sutherland FA
Jim Hankins(L) was the State Award winner for Sutherland FA

Football NSW's State Dinner was held at the Park Royal Parramatta last week in a fantastic celebration of community football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.