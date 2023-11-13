A woman received serious injuries, including a "shattered" shoulder and concussion when she was hit by an illegally used e-scooter while walking at Kurnell.
Cr Leanne Farmer revealed the incident at last week's Sutherland Shire Council meeting, saying conflict between pedestrians and electric scooters, bikes and skateboards had become a "dire" issue.
Cr Farmer urged a joint education campaign by Sutherland Shire Council and state government agencies.
The council unanimously "noted the increasing incidences of accidents involving illegal use of electric scooters, bikes and skateboards and pedestrians" and supported the proposed public education campaign on appropriate locations for the use of e-bikes.
There was confusion among councillors as to what is legal and illegal.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said he had an e-bike, which was legal. "They are limited to 25km/h. You need to pedal - unless you pedal, the bike doesn't move," he said.
Electric bikes, which are supposed to be for road use, can travel up to 50km/h, he said.
She had severe concussion, her shoulder was shattered. She was in a terrible state.- Cr Leanne Farmer
e-scooters are banned, except in trial areas, of which the shire is not one.
Cr Farmer said she received "a very distressing phone message" from the woman, who was hit by an e-scooter at Kurnell.
"She didn't hear anything behind her before a young man on an e-scooter hit her full force," Cr Farmer said.
"We are not sure what he was thinking at the time, but he put her straight up in the air and down on the top of her head.
"She had severe concussion, her shoulder was shattered. She was in a terrible state."
"The person who hit the resident is 17. He now gets hit with negligent driving because he is in what they class a licensed vehicle. She doesn't have [the benefit of] CTP Insurance.
"We need to let our whole community know just how dire this is becoming."
Cr Farmer said Cronulla businesses were also very upset about the problem, while a young woman had told her of e-vehicles "screaming" along the Esplanade.
HAVE YOUR SAY. Email: leaderletters@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.