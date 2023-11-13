St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Conflict between pedestrians and e-bikes and e-scooters in shire a 'dire' issue, council hears

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman received serious injuries, including a "shattered" shoulder and concussion when she was hit by an illegally used e-scooter while walking at Kurnell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.