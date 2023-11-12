With the first year of the expanded competition ticked off the Dragons NRLW team is building for another season and are announcing their signings hoping to reach new heights in 2024.
Exciting trio Jamilee Bright, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa and Tara McGrath-West have agreed to two-year contract extensions.
The new deals will keep each at the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRLW season.
Bright and Teakaraanga-Katoa both joined the club for the 2023 season whilst McGrath-West debuted with the Red V the season prior.
The 22-year-old is excited to be signing on with the Dragons for another two years.
"I think we have something special that's building here within the program,
"I'm very grateful to the club and Sowie for believing in me from the start of my NRLW career and I cannot wait to see where it takes us. I love the fans and the community around this club; I couldn't imagine being anywhere else." she said
Recently rewarded with a maiden call-up into the Kiwi Ferns squad, Teakaraanga-Katoa played in all nine games for the Dragons this past season after making the move from the Roosters .
The Dragons have also announced the re-signing of centre Bobbi Law on a deal that will keep her at the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRLW season.
The 26-year-old linked up with the Red V prior to the 2023 season fresh off a Grand Final win with the Knights.
A two-time Indigenous All-Stars representative and proud Worimi woman, Law appeared in five games for the Dragons this season before succumbing to a season-ending hamstring injury.
Dragons NRLW head coach Jamie Soward said Bobbi has established herself as one of the elite centres in the game.
"We are really proud and honoured to have such a big figure in the Indigenous community be at our club for couple more years, and with how much of a leader she is amongst this young group of women, is huge for the club," Soward said
Promising teenagers Ella Koster and Alexis Tauaneai have also agreed to multi-year extensions with the club.
