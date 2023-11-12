"Ross gave so much to the car community, with his time and making his house and driveway a drop in place for anyone needing anything from a chat and a cold Pepsi max to a place to rebuild a diff or store a vehicle for an indefinite amount of time. If you met Ross at a car show, you had a mate for life. He always found the good in everyone he met. Now would be the ideal time to give back to his family in their time of need. They will be adjusting to a single income and have unexpected overheads to cover.