A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a man who was killed in a car crash at Sylvania earlier this month.
Friends of Ross 'Rosco' Andrew, a 62 year-old father of one, was fatally injured following a two-vehicle collision on the Princes Highway at about 1.30pm on November 3.
Police were called after the Ford Falcon, being driven by Ross, and a Volkswagen van had collided.
Stuart Brown has organised the GoFundMe campaign for Ross. It is unknown if he was a resident of the area. He died at the scene. The male driver of the Volkswagen, aged in his 30s, had serious leg injuries.
"Our great mate Rosco was taken from us in a tragic motor vehicle accident. Ross sadly leaves behind his lovely wife and daughter," Mr Brown wrote on the fundraising page.
"Ross gave so much to the car community, with his time and making his house and driveway a drop in place for anyone needing anything from a chat and a cold Pepsi max to a place to rebuild a diff or store a vehicle for an indefinite amount of time. If you met Ross at a car show, you had a mate for life. He always found the good in everyone he met. Now would be the ideal time to give back to his family in their time of need. They will be adjusting to a single income and have unexpected overheads to cover.
"Rosco was not a greedy person and would be the first to recognise we are all doing it tough at the moment, but anything that can be spared would be immensely appreciated at this difficult time. Ross will be sadly missed by all of us. The world was a better place just for him being in it."
