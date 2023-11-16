Sutherland Shire's Harry Moustakas, John Assarapin, Nick Harris, Michael Skyllas, Mario Nearchou and Bob Hickman are well on their way to driving success.
Their charity drive across country has toppled their $100,000 fundraising goal.
Since earlier this year, they have spread the word about their journey to family, friends and businesses, detailing their classic cars drive through NSW. They also hosted a function at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters, where they raised almost $50,000.
As they approach the final charity event on November 24, they will wrap up at The Lagoon Seafood Restaurant in Wollongong for a well-deserved celebration and lunch.
Tickets are $150. All money raised goes to Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
