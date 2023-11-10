St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Brighton-Le-Sands $6 million super block of land

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 11 2023 - 8:30am
Two adjacent blocks of land at England Street, Brighton-Le-Sands have sold for a combined $6 million.

