Brighton-Le-Sands $6 million super block of land

Two adjacent blocks of land at England Street, Brighton-Le-Sands have sold for a combined $6 million.
13 England Street, a 1,840 square-metre block with a five-bedroom house, sold at auction for $3million on Saturday, November 4.
Twenty minutes later, the same buyer secured 11 England Street, a 1,720sqm block for $3 million, creating a 1,350sqm block.
"There's no other blocks of this size, almost an acre, in St George," selling agent, Joseph Galea said.
The big catch is that only half of the blocks can be used. They lay directly in the path of the 1954 freeway reservation for the F6 freeway corridor. Although it is now going underground and is not even happening in this spay the RSM has not lifted the affectation on the English Street land."
Mr Galea sold number 11 England Street to the vendor almost 20 years ago and knows the colourful history of both blocks.
"The land was first subdivided in 1908 and was purchased in about 1911 by the Williams family and plans were viewed and purchased for a little one-bedroom house to be built in 1919," he said.
"The plans were from a book of plans available for "do it yourselfers" as after you decided what plan of house you wanted, the materials would be delivered to your site and you would erect the building yourself.
"After the house was built, the plan company decided to make a new book (in about 1920) of plans and came to 11 England Street and took photos of the property to accompany the plans in the new book titled "Australian Bungalow Plans".
"In the 1940s, with WW1 still fresh in their minds, the Willams and number 13 next door built bomb shelters in their back yards.
"These were very basic and small but enough to keep them feeling safe. The shelters, which were altered over the years, ended up with kitchenette and toilets and were used as shed and basic storage for the duration until basically falling into such disrepair today.
"Number 11 English Street remained with the same family (the Williams) until 1997 when I sold it for them at auction. By this stage, except for a new terracotta tile roof in the 1950's and a new kitchen built on the rear in 1930 (thus turning the old kitchen into a second bedroom) and the
building of an external laundry room/ kitchenette/ bomb shelter in the 1940s, the property remained pretty much as it was and still does till this day.
"Ormond and Maureen McDermott who purchased the property in 1997 owned it untill they passed away about two years ago and it has been left in the hand sof the estate until the sale on Saturday.
"Mr and Mrs Mc Dermott also purchased number 13 (next door) about 15 years ago, another original timber and tile home from approximately 1915 which was only two rooms and a bathroom until the new house was built in about 1921 at the front of the older two room structure.
"Ormond and Maureen Mc Dermott were an amazing couple. Local Brighton residents since the early 1970s, they built, owned and operated kindergartens and although they lived very simple lives and were the most generous people you could want to meet.
"They also lived down further in England street and owned three other residents in England Street. Their insight to the potential and future of Brighton-Le-Sands and what it could be led them to become one of the largest landholders in the St George area.
Mr Mac always said, 'This is the key to the St George area. It will be great one day and have the same allure as it did in its hay days at the turn of the last century.'
He and Mrs Mac never got to see it and now their dream of the future of Brighton-Le-Sands will be cut up and left to the imagination of a new generation of local speculators."
