Four Sutherland Shire brothers - Alfred, Adrian, Philip and John Dwyer - honoured at Remembrance Day ceremony

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 10 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Four brothers from the township of Sutherland, who fought in WWl, were honoured at a Remembrance Day ceremony at Woronora Memorial Park on Friday.

