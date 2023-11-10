Four brothers from the township of Sutherland, who fought in WWl, were honoured at a Remembrance Day ceremony at Woronora Memorial Park on Friday.
Corporal Alfred Dwyer is one of Sutherland Shire's most distinguished soldiers, and was awarded the Military Medal.
He was the first serviceman from the shire to be decorated during the war, and is believed to be the most honoured in all conflicts.
Alfred and two of brothers Adrian and Philip enlisted on the same day in 2015 and served together in the 7th Field Company Engineers.
At the end of the war, they returned home together on the same ship.
John, the fourth member of the family, enlisted a year later than his brothers and served in the 13th Battalion.
He was wounded twice, notably at the Battle of Hamel where his arm was broken by a bullet. He was the first to die, in 1958.
All four brothers went on to further community service working for Sutherland Shire Council.
They are interred in what up until recently was named Woronora Cemetery.
The Remembrance Day ceremony was arranged by Woronora Memorial Park in conjunction with the Shire Military History Club. It was held the day before November 11, so staff could attend.
President of the Sutherland Shire Military History club Clive Baker said Alfred Dwyer was 25 and a carpenter when he joined the Army and quickly climbed the ranks to become a corporal.
"His commendable actions during the 1917 Battle of Passchendaele (Third Battle of Ypres) exemplified outstanding leadership, as he led his team under dire conditions, displaying an unflappable character that earned him a Military Medal for his gallantry," Mr Baker said.
"Despite multiple illnesses that plagued his service and followed him home, his post-war life was one of continued service to the Sutherland community, from quarrying sandstone to ferry master on the Tom Uglys and Lugarno runs.
"Adrian and Philip, also braved the frontlines in France and after the war also joined the council workforce.
"Adrian passed away in 1977 and Philip in 1960."
Mr Baker said the family's legacy continued with Alfred's son, John Dwyer serving in Papua New Guinea during World War II.
In late 2022, Alfred Dwyer's war medals, which were loaned to Sutherland Shire Council about 20 years earlier for public display, were returned to his family.
Three generations of descendants still live in the shire.
Grandson Rob Dwyer, great grandson Dennis Dwyer and great-great grandsons Blake and Luke Dwyer were invited to the council chambers in December last year for the handover of the medals.
Rob Dwyer said the medals would be displayed with pride on the wall of his Engadine home.
