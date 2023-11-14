A foundation member of the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre at Bexley, Evelyn Collaro is annoyed and disappointed that the pool has gone cashless.
Ms Collaro said that the move has not only inconvenienced senior swimmers and children, it also means the pool is losing sales.
The pool went cashless when Bayside Council took over its management in June.
When Ms Collaro asked the council why the pool had gone cashless she was told that the auditor had recommended the pool operate cashless services and facilities.
"The council said it is for the safety of the staff which is absolutely ludicrous," she said. "I want an open discussion at council about this.
"Do they really think all parents can afford to give the kids a plastic card to go to the kiosk?
"Using money is a perfect learning exercise for children in budgeting. That experience disappears if you go cashless.
"I've met older residents who say it has proven an inconvenience because the pool won't accept cash. To me it's discrimination against people who want to use cash as legal tender.
"Even for casual entry the aquatic centre you have to use a card and if you use a credit card there is a transaction fee.
"We are being forced to do what businesses want. We are not important."
Cathy Jackson, who has also used the Bexley pool for years, said,"As a long-term resident who has taken her children and grandchildren to Bexley I am really disappointed," she said.
"Using cash is a way of actually teaching children about money. You used to be able to give them some money when they went to the kiosk. You can't give kids cards. Now you have to be constantly with them when they make their purchase. We will probably go back to BlueFit at Hurstville. It is a further distance but they let you use cash."
Bayside Council assumed management of Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre on 30 June 2023.
A council spokesperson said, "A risk assessment was undertaken as part of the transition process and it was determined that the centre would reopen as a cashless operation and offer customers alternative methods of payment. The safety of our staff and pool visitors is paramount and a non cash environment removes one potential threat.
"Cashless operations is consistent with several other Council facilities including Botany Golf Course, Botany Aquatic Centre, Libraries and Child care centres.
"For members and guests, the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre provides direct debit (for membership), multi-visit and pre-purchased passes options for their convenience. There are also vendor machines for refreshments that accepts cash and card which is managed and operated by a third party vendor. Numerous providers including Australia Post provide pre-paid cards which enables a person to load their cash onto the card to be used for various transactions.
{Over 30 schools that have booked school carnivals for the remainder of 2023 and early 2024 have been contacted and have expressed no issues regarding the kiosk or centre being cashless.
"Angelo Anestis has over 1,200 learn to swim participants attending classes each week, 950 gym members with over 6,500 visits to our fitness centre per month, 34 group exercise classes are provided per week and there have been thousands of visitors of all ages and abilities attending the centre for various structured and unstructured activities. All payments to access the centre have occurred through cashless methods including by card and/or direct debit.
"Bayside Council will continue to seek and monitor its processes to meet the needs of the community while balancing the risks of operating a public aquatic facility."
