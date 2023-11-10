Oatley Writers' Group launch 2023 anthology

The Oatley Writers' Group (OWG) will launch their 2023 anthology of short stories titled "The Apartment" on Friday, November 17.
OWG was launched in 2014 with the coming together of a few people with a common desire to write.
Since then the group has grown and includes new writers to published authors, having differing writing genre interests.
Each year OWG publishes an anthology of members' work on an agreed theme.
The group's previous anthologies include 'The Darkside' and a 'A Touch of Malice' which was so popular that the OWG required a significant reprint.
"The Group's 2022 launch to a near-capacity attendance was very successful, and it is hoped this year's launch will emulate or surpass that achievement," the OWG publicity officer, Cliff Crane said.
Copies of the OWG 2023 anthology, The Apartment will be on sale at the launch.
Mr Crane said they would make a great Christmas present.
The book launch is a free event, on Friday, November 17 in the Oatley RSL and Community Club Auditorium, commencing 10:30 AM.
Inquiries about the launch function, to OWG generally, or to pre-book a place at the launch at oatleywritersgroup@gmail.com
