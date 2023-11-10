St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Oatley Writers' Group launch 2023 anthology

By Jim Gainsford
November 11 2023 - 7:30am
The Oatley Writers' Group includes new writers and published authors, having differing writing genre interests.
The Oatley Writers' Group (OWG) will launch their 2023 anthology of short stories titled "The Apartment" on Friday, November 17.

