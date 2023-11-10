Cronulla has a new licensed cafe-restaurant option with the opening this week of Bianchini's in Surf Lane, at the base of the Wavelength apartment block.
The venue is owned by Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, a long-time businessman who also has Bianchini Espresso cafes at Elouera and Gymea.
The new 100-seat venue replaces the original Bianchini's Espresso, which was in a very small shop on the corner of Gerrale Street and Surf Road until its closure in 2022.
Cr Pesce said, for the first three to four weeks, the new venue would open from 7am to 3pm, "and then we will ease into Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights".
The menu ranges from big breakfasts, bacon and egg rolls, banana break, cakes and coffee in the morning to shared plates, prawn pasta, octopus at lunch.
The chefs are working on the dinner menu.
Cr Pesce believes the laneway setting will appeal.
"We wanted something boutique," he said.
"Blackwood Pantry does really well. It has that laneway feeling, like Melbourne."
Cr Pesce said he believed the new Parc Pavilion hotel being built a stone's throw away would complement his venue.
He acknowledged it was a big investment at a time of economic uncertainty.
"When we started this journey, interest rates were low," he said. "They have doubled since then.
"The last 12 months have been an absolute strain. Because I am the mayor, the approval process took a lot longer.
"The council wanted to make sure everything was done correctly down to the finest detail.
"Obviously, there are people who would say I get things done quicker when, actually, it worked out the opposite."
Cr Pesce said council staff were not allowed to assess his development application. Rather, this work was done by an external planning consultant before a decision was made by the Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel.
The planning panel added extra conditions to those recommended in the assessment report.
