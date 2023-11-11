Magic of Christmas to return to Carss Bush Park

Georges River Council's popular Magic of Christmas event returns to Carss Bush Park for an evening of festive on December 2.
The event features Christmas-themed stalls, special performances and plenty of food stalls and a visit from Santa.
The night will culminate with fireworks spectacular over Kogarah Bay at 9pm.
Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and settle in for an evening of festive entertainment and food.
Event Details
Accessibility
More information regarding accessibility coming soon.
Anyone with accessibility requirements, please contact events@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 9330 6400.
