Magic of Christmas to return to Carss Bush Park

November 12 2023 - 9:30am
The Magic of Christmas event features Christmas-themed stalls, special performances and plenty of food stalls and a visit from Santa. The night will culminate with fireworks spectacular over Kogarah Bay at 9pm.
Georges River Council's popular Magic of Christmas event returns to Carss Bush Park for an evening of festive on December 2.

