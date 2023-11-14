Help to make a difference during National Recycling Week Advertising Feature

Breen Resources is converting 42 hectares of its land into community open space. Picture supplied

Breen Resources is one company playing its part in reducing landfill overall and turning waste into high quality, low priced recycled products available to purchase.

Family-owned, Breen Resources has operated in the Shire for over 74 years, providing local employment and improving Sydney's recycling rates by recovering construction and demolition materials.

These materials would have otherwise gone to landfill, but with Breen's expertise, they are processed and turned into recycled products such as timber, mulch and soil.

Sales and marketing manager Ian Spencer explained the company's methodology. "Our disposal, waste recycling, and supply chain solutions work together to enable us to recover more than 90 per cent of the materials disposed of at our site and provide ready-to-use recycled materials for supply to commercial and residential sites," he said.

Breen accepts all construction and demolition waste, with most of its clients being construction, demolition, and civil companies.

However, it is also open to the public to dispose of waste such as brick and concrete, wood, plasterboard and household waste by boot, trailer or ute.

Breen is currently planning the delivery of the next stages of the Marang Parklands, along with changes to its resource recovery facility. The company is converting 42 hectares of its land into community open space.

The proposal includes rehabilitating and creating new parkland with walking tracks, parking lookouts and other amenities.

Breen has already delivered two hockey fields adjoining the skate park and soccer field, car park and other amenities as part of stage one.

Key features of the future of the Marang Parklands include an outdoor amphitheatre, picnic facilities, a playground, a giant slide, and a lookout point.

The parklands will be created with environmentally sensitive landscaping using dune forests, coastal health, and grasses.

The proposal also includes relocating Breen's current operations to the site's eastern end, with a new access point off the Lindum Road roundabout. This new facility will employ modern technology and have partially enclosed operations to minimise dust and noise.

This will mean Breen's operations will be cleaner and more efficient in recovering materials, helping towards NSW state-wide resource recovery objectives. NSW has a state target of 80 per cent average recovery rate from all waste streams by 2030, Breen aims for at least 90 per cent currently and its new facility will improve on this number.