Weekly Wrap: Purple haze hits our streets

It's that time of year when jacaranda trees are in full bloom, creating a burst of purple on our streets. Professor Brett Summerell, at the Botanic Gardens of Sydney, said jacarandas have flowered about three weeks earlier than in recent years. He believes it is due to the hotter temperatures through September-October and earlier months.
In "wish it was me" news, a small Kirrawee mixed business lived up to the sign on the awning, "Happy Corner Shop", by selling a $20 million Powerball winning entry. A Cronulla man in his 40s held one of the two division one winning entries in Powerball draw 1433, drawn on Thursday November 2. Each division one winning entry scored $20 million.
In education news, Kirrawee High School's music coordinator has been selected to appear in a national campaign that aims to showcase the value and importance of teachers. Kerri-Ann Lacey leads the music ensemble at the school, and fronts the Be That Teacher campaign - a joint state and federal government initiative.
NSW Premier Chris Minns officially opened a new STEM building at James Cook Boys High School at Kogarah. Principal Mark Marciniak said it was a welcome addition to the school.
Finally, well-deserved congratulations are in order for St George resident, Australia's first female commercial airline pilot, Deborah Lawrie. Sydney Airport's new traffic flyover, part of its $2.6 billion Gateway project, has been named after the aviation pioneer.
