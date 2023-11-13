Charity at home

St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 13 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:36pm
The Dragons will play the club's annual Charity Shield clash against South Sydney at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, February 17th.Picture John Veage
The NRL has released the 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership schedule, featuring 204 regular season matches over 27 rounds and the first ever schedule to feature premiership matches across Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

