Charity at home

The NRL has released the 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership schedule, featuring 204 regular season matches over 27 rounds and the first ever schedule to feature premiership matches across Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
They face the Titans in Round 1 at Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast on March 9 .
There's a strong Queensland start to the campaign, with their first three opponents coming from north of the border and the first fortnight spent in the Sunshine State, before returning home for consecutive games at their home grounds Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and WIN Stadium.
The Dragons will first play the club's annual Charity Shield clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
The Charity Shield will be played on Saturday, February 17th at 8:05pm before the side travels to Mudgee to face off against the Wests Tigers on Saturday, February 24th.
This will be the first Charity Shield game played at Kogarah and it will also double as the beginning of the Shane Flanagan era.
The Charity Shield is a Rabbitohs home game meaning that members will need to purchase their tickets in early-January and it will be the second leg of a double-header with the Eels and Raiders playing first.
The NRL Pre-Season Challenge kicks off on February 15 and will feature 16 clashes across two weekends that sets the stage for the Telstra Premiership.
The NRL Pre-Season Challenge format and points system are the same as 2023 with $100,000 up for grabs.
A victory is worth 12 points, a draw six, and a loss zero with bonus points awarded if a team scores five or more tries, makes five or more line breaks, or five or more offloads.
Brisbane, Manly, South Sydney and the Roosters will play in the tournament, but will likely have to run out reserve grade teams with their top squads in Las Vegas and premiers Penrith won't play, as they will be in England for the World Club Challenge .
There is no Magic Round game for the Dragons this year as they sit out the bye and instead prepare for a trip to Accor Stadium to face the Bulldogs in the opening game of Round 12, their final Thursday night game of the season.
