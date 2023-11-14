St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Photos

Photos | Clock turned back as Cronulla Golf Club celebrates centenary

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 15 2023 - 6:40am
Les Brown, from the Australian Golf Heritage Society, and club members. Picture by John Veage
Golf was first played in Cronulla in 1921 on flat sandy lands on both sides of Elouera Road, stretching north from the Cronulla Hotel, which evolved into Northies.

