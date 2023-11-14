Golf was first played in Cronulla in 1921 on flat sandy lands on both sides of Elouera Road, stretching north from the Cronulla Hotel, which evolved into Northies.
The hotel became the 19th hole for a group of golfers, who purchased an adjoining 45 acres of mainly swamp land and set about establishing a nine-hole course and clubhouse.
Their efforts laid the foundations for Cronulla Golf Club, which is celebrating its centenary.
A nine-hole golf course and clubhouse, which was given the name Cronulla Links, opened on December 15, 1923.
On Sunday, players turned back the clock and paraded in attire from the past and played with antique hickory golf clubs.
A gala dinner to celebrate the centenary will be held on December 15 .
Club president Bob Richardson said, "From humble beginnings, it's been remarkable tracking how far the course and its clubhouse have come."
"Cronulla Golf Club has grown to be one of the cornerstone golfing and social clubs of our community, boasting over 1400 playing members and 5000 social members," he said.
"We have been steadfast in our commitment to improve the course and club and will unveil our new $1 million chipping, putting and hitting practice facility next month."
The waiting time to become a playing member of the club is eight to 12 months.
The initial clubhouse was a large cottage on the purchased 45 acres. The function room now stands on the site.
In the early 1940s, another 50 acres of adjoining swamp land was purchased to extend the course to 18 holes.
During the late 1960s, a substantial part of surplus land was acquired by the Education Department for the new Woolooware High School, and a portion became part of the Cronulla Leagues Club car park.
The club house was rebuilt and extended in 1969.
In 1970, the largest private professional golf purse, of $10,000, ever held by an Australian club saw the cream of Australian and overseas golfers compete in the Endeavour Masters Tournament, won by Guy Wolstenholme.
