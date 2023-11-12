St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George batsman dominate

John Veage
By John Veage
November 13 2023 - 7:43am
NSW player Blake McDonald raises his bat to his team mates after scoring an unbeaten 100 at Hurstville Oval on Saturday-St George are at home again this weekend. Picture John Veage
Its been a big week for in form St George batsman Blake McDonald, scoring an unbeaten 111 in their dominant two day victory over North Sydney in round five of the Belvidere Cup .

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

