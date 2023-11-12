Its been a big week for in form St George batsman Blake McDonald, scoring an unbeaten 111 in their dominant two day victory over North Sydney in round five of the Belvidere Cup .
Not only did he also make his Marsh Cup Debut (Australian domestic one day series) he won the Marsh Cup Man Of The Match-he also played for NSW in its Sheffield Shield win before finally anchoring his clubs side victory at home.
McDonald wasn't on his own though, he had another in form batsman with him at the crease, opener Blake Nikitaras falling short at 94 runs off 133 deliveries before former Test batter Kurtis Patterson hit 36 at the other end when stumps were pulled.
It was a comprehensive victory finishing 2/251 off 56 overs when they were chasing North Sydney's 10/250 and there was some light hearted sledging from the visitors when McDonald was on 99 about ' hitting one for the cameras' .
The win see's the red and whites sitting on top off the 20 team competition after winning every game played .
St George are at home again this week for a two day game against arch rivals Manly - the club are inviting the St George Junior cricket community to join them at Hurstville Oval for some great cricketing action featuring players from both teams with 1st class and BBL playing experience and with lots of free raffle prizes to be drawn on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.