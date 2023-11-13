In game one of the Round 6 Water Polo NSW Super League the ACU Cronulla Sharks men's team defeated the high flying UNSW Wests Magpies 13-8.
This came after last weekends round 5 show over the Water Polo NSW U19 Men's team where the Sharks finished with lots of scoring opportunities winning 15-7.
The Sharks big men took advantage of some ill discipline in front of the visitors goal scoring from the penalty spot whilst the Sharks goalie Patrick Northam kept the ball turning back to his wingers who fed their centres some good ball.
In game two on Sunday afternoon the Hunter Hurricanes forfeited because of team numbers leaving the Sharks with two wins.
Now in its forth season, this premier first division water polo competition was created to fill the gap in game opportunities for NSW elite athletes prior to the Australian Water Polo League season starting and providing a pathway to the top level of the sport.
Vedran irkovi Cronulla's Men's Head Coach said the weekend win was a testament to the team's prowess and the successful implementation of the tactics they have been practising in training.
"Beyond the score line, it's about adapting and evolving strategically, laying a solid foundation for the seasons challenges that lay ahead."
He said the aim for up coming Australian Water Polo League season is all about team unity, consistent performance and to challenge the best and their goal is to make it to the the finals.
" We have to keep the team close-knit with a positive attitude and collective energy, fostering a supportive and upbeat environment.
"We have to strive for steady success in matches, aim for wins to secure a spot in the AWL finals and compete with the country's top teams , not just participate, but make a strong impact to prove our capabilities.
"By sticking to these goals, we aim to build a resilient team that not only performs well but stands out in the upcoming season." he said
In the women's round six match up the ACU Cronulla Sharks kept up with the UNSW Wests Killer Whales but the young side eventually went down 10 - 14.
Women's Head Coach Pat Northam said it was a disappointing result.
"We have been progressing well at training and during our games. Unfortunately the execution wasn't there which is what let us down.
"Despite being a young team, we have high goals and expectations of ourselves, in and out of the pool. If we work hard for each other at every session, both training and games, our results with take care of themselves.
"We just need to focus on being the best version of us as a team."
In round 7 the Women have a bye and the Men are at home to the Canberra Krakens on Saturday at 3.30pm.
