When Michele Madjid's son was four months of age, COVID-19 hit, and her first mother's group came to a halt. Suddenly she was craving social connections with other mothers.
So she took it upon herself to do something about it. Mrs Madjid launched a Mums of Sans Souci and Bayside Council group on Facebook, to support mums who wanted to showcase their small business ventures.
A small business owner herself, Mrs Madjid pours all her energy into running the group for free - all in her own time with no profit return.
In the past year, the group has grown in popularity, so she has taken it one step further, and shifted the free digital directory to a market stall.
"I get about 10 new followers a day," Mrs Madjid said. "It's become really active. I don't make any money from this group I just do it as a community service.
"I want to give back to the community. We have about 50 women who run small businesses and when I posted a poll on the page asking if we should do a market, and now we have about 32 vendors attending. They are all women from our Local Government Area."
The market on December 18 at Sans Souci Anglican Church on Rocky Point Road will have handmade items, resin chopping boards, sensory items for children, lunchboxes, thrift items, bagels, a coffee cart and much more.
