Santa has arrived in St George and Sutherland Shire and is checking who has been naughty or nice.
On November 12, the merry man in the red suit and white beard walked through Westfield Miranda and Hurstville, delighting children who have been eagerly awaiting his descent.
Leader photographer Chris Lane captured the moment Santa made his entrance at Miranda.
If you haven't already noticed the tinsel and lights, and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas blaring through the shops, you will definitely notice the start of the festive season now.
Santa's sleigh touched down at the shopping centres, alongside his elf helpers. Santa's arrival marks the beginning of the festivities at Westfield including memorable Santa photos with the family, surprise and delight moments, and community gift wrapping.
Bookings are now open for traditional Santa photography alongside Auslan Santa, which gives children who use Auslan as their primary form of communication the opportunity to meet and sign with Santa, with additional helpers and an interpreter on hand to facilitate. There is also a 'sensitive Santa', designed for children with sensory processing challenges, where families can meet Santa for a photo in a relaxed and sensory-friendly environment, and pet photography.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.