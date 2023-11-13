In a disappointing result there were no local Bate Bay Surf Lifesavers qualified for the 2023/24 Nutri-Grain Iron Series after the trials wrapped up on the weekend in a tricky two-foot swell at Tugan Beach.
With 108 males and 69 females all fighting for a spot in the Nutri-Grain Series this summer, the weekend's Trial, was officially the largest in the history of the event.
There were 24 races (14 male and ten female) across three different ironperson disciplines - short traditional, traditional and M-shape.
On Saturday Wanda's Noah Steiner really stood up finishing second on the days leaderboard behind Newports Jackson Borg but he faded on the Sunday before finishing one spot behind Cronulla SLSC competitor Nathan Jay to finish in 14th place and out of the race.
Tugan local Ky Kinsela and New Zealand ironwoman Olivia Corrin (Northcliffe) headlined the 14 qualifiers who now join up with last years top ten athletes.
With the qualification of the seven men and women competitors at Tugan over the weekend, there are just two male and two female positions remaining to complete the 2023/24 Nutri-Grain Series.
The final two places in the male and female event will be Wild Card selections, announced later next week.
The opening rounds of the 2022/23 Nutri-Grain Series will be held at Manly Beach, on December 16,17.
