To me, the flyover is like a gentle descending turn onto final approach, an engineering masterpiece."
NSW Minister for Roads, John Graham said the Sydney Gateway flyover will forever honour Deborah Lawrie, a great Australian pioneer for women's rights and workplace equality.
"The fact that the Deborah Lawrie Flyover will cast a little shade over Sir Reginald Ansett Drive is most fitting for a woman who refused to be grounded by the era she grew up in and the man who said she would never make a commercial airline pilot," Mr Graham said.
Sydney Airport chief executive officer, Geoff Culbert, said if was an honour for the airport to name the flyover after Australia's first commercial female pilot.
"Deborah Lawrie didn't just pave the way for women in aviation, but her High Court win was the catalyst for change in workplaces across Australia to give women equal opportunities and rights," Mr Culbert said.
"More than four decades after that landmark case, Deborah Lawrie has notched up an impressive 20,000 flying hours.
"We love seeing her come through Sydney Airport flying planes for Virgin.
"She fought hard for her wings, and the Deborah Lawrie Flyover has now cemented her place as one of the most significant aviation pioneers in Australia," Mr Culbert said.
The 800-metre-long flyover opened to traffic last weekend, streamlining access to the T2 and T3 domestic terminals.
