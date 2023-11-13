Torrential rain forced the cancellation of the Southern Cross Cycling Clubs 2023 Shimano SXCC SuperCrit which was to be held at their Sutherland criterium track on Sunday November 5 .
The cycling club has now released an update as to the possible rescheduling of the only high profile Southern Sydney race on a busy and jam packed Cycling NSW events calendar.
At this stage, it now looks set for an afternoon event on Sunday, Dec 17. It will be called Shimano SXCC SuperCrit - Twilight.
Races will be starting around 3.30 pm with the main event Men's and Women's A Grade Elite races between 6 - 7pm.
There will be more prizemoney on offer and a few surprises thrown in to make it interesting.
Last year over 200 cyclists took part in the annual cycling criterium series which saw the stars come out for the cash prizes on offer at the Sutherland home track.
