The NRL has released the 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership schedule, featuring 204 regular season matches over 27 rounds, played across 28 venues and the first ever schedule to feature premiership matches across Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
The 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership kicks off on March 2 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, for the exciting Rugby League in Las Vegas double header featuring Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos in the most anticipated Premiership opener in the game's history.
After another season which saw them make the finals but crash out without a win, the Sharks are desperate to finally impose themselves on the competition in 2024.
A tough trip across the Tasman to face the Warriors kicks things off for Cronulla in round 1 but from there, the Sharks have a nice pattern of home and away games with an early chance to recover thanks to a Round 5 bye.
On paper, the Sharks have the most favourable draw in the competition, facing the Panthers, Broncos and Storm on only one occasion each this season. They tackle the Roosters at Magic Round, the Eels and Sea Eagles away, and they get the Knights and Dolphins on home soil.
The biggest clash awaits in Round 9 as the Sharks come up against their local rivals and face Shane Flanagan - the man who coached them to a premiership in 2016 - for the first time in his new role at the Red V. Last year Cronulla won both contests against St George Illawarra comfortably, but the Dragons will be keen to make amends in 2024.
