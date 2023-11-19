St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Leader readers have their say on issues and events in Sutherland Shire

November 19 2023 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The works area where the trees were removed. Picture by Chris Lane
The works area where the trees were removed. Picture by Chris Lane

I refer to the Leader's recent article titled, 'Grave situation as trees get chop', and totally agree with the retiree who was concerned to see so many trees being recently removed to make way for 700 new burial sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.