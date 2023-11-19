I refer to the Leader's recent article titled, 'Grave situation as trees get chop', and totally agree with the retiree who was concerned to see so many trees being recently removed to make way for 700 new burial sites.
I have been power walking on a near-daily basis through Woronora Cemetery since 2014, and can safely say I know the cemetery like the back of my hand.
For some time now, I have been concerned and saddened at the alarming rate of trees throughout the cemetery that have been coming down.
The beautiful, huge trees that I have witnessed disappearing were located in already-established burial areas - so the removing of these trees was not to make way for extra burial sites.
Every time I hear another chainsaw going off from my unit, I shudder and wonder which beautiful tree is going next.
Only recently, a massive camphor laurel that wasn't located in a burial site was here one moment then gone the next.
There was a particular section in the older part of the cemetery where the trees brought me much joy during my power walks, and all but one are now gone.
I think the Lands Department needs to do some type of audit and be accountable.
Carmel (surname supplied), Sutherland
Re the suggestion that the land at the corner of Kingsway and Sylvania Road, Miranda, which is vacant after its role as a storage yard for road projects ended, be turned into a dog park.
I think a children's playground is a higher priority. This area around Pinnacle Street was rezoned for high-rise with the only public space provided being a tiny park without play equipment. Unbelievable!
Tony Murray, Miranda
Re Flood Risk Uproar (Leader November 8). The floodplain zoning affects a huge number of ratepayers with private, industrial and commercial real estate in a large portion of the shire, affecting cost of insurance and value of properties as perceived by purchasers and mortgage lenders. Who willingly buys or builds in a floodplain zone?
According to topographic map and data, sections of Caringbah Road (fully curbed and drained) are 27-29 metres above sea level - higher than one third of Sydney. Council survey Appendix B/Figure BO 5, rated it - Peak Flood 0 to 10cms, Low Flood Risk Precinct, yet on a NSW State notional 28 metres above sea level risk, it seeks to designate it and neighbouring streets as a flood affected zone.
We have lived in various parts of Caringbah - Woolooware for more than 50 years and never encountered any part of the area flooded. Google offers no history of significant flooding.
When does council expect flood water or ocean to rise 28 metres? At that height, more than a third of the shire, Sydney suburbs and much of the inhabited world would be flooded.
There is a higher chance of a Chinese invasion or nuclear war. Perhaps council could plan for those events rather than on a plan that increases home insurance costs and lowers property values and loan asset assessments for many thousands.
SSC should concentrate on improving the quality of amenity and life for residents. It often calls for public opinion input for policy guidance but is merely giving the woke illusion of democracy and interest.
Name and suburb supplied
The Leader's insight article about Steve Kamper, the Minister responsible for Crown Lands, fronting the parliaments budget estimates hearing was quite revealing. One is left wondering about the decision making processes that go on in his office.
When questioned about his reasons for abandoning the approved and funded project to extend the Esplanade around Hungry Point, he cited traffic and pedestrian safety reasons, but then went on to say that he hadn't been briefed on them.
It is quite clear that Marine Rescue NSW want exclusive use of most of the site and that the Minister is supporting locking the public out. The argument that a handful of vehicles crossing the walkway is an unacceptable safety hazard is ludicrous when you look at the vehicles going in and out of our surf clubs across walkways.
Mr Kamper's best argument for supporting Marine Rescue blocking access across the site, was that they once rescued his uncle. Government decisions need to be based on facts, not sentiment. Shire residents and visitors walking past Marine Rescue's operations are not likely to hamper the service should Mr Kamper's relatives again find themselves in difficulty at sea.
Byron Hurst, Cronulla
