Government announces text messages and other measures to improve experience of train travellers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:25am
Transport Minister Jo Haylen announced five measures that would be implemented following the initial Sydney Trains review.
Train travellers will receive text messages during significant network disruptions under new initiatives to "help give passengers a more user-friendly experience".

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.

Local News

