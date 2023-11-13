Train travellers will receive text messages during significant network disruptions under new initiatives to "help give passengers a more user-friendly experience".
Transport Minister Jo Haylen announced five measures would be implemented following the initial Sydney Trains review, which was ordered by the state government in May.
Ms Haylen said the plan would "ensure passengers have simple, real-time information to help them travel on the rail network".
The plan includes:
Ms Haylen said the Geotargeted Broadcast SMS platform would be used by Transport for NSW for the first time to send alerts about an incident or service disruption to hundreds of thousands of nearby passengers and others in the area.
More than 45 new smart screens were being rolled out at 21 busy transport hubs including Central, Circular Quay, Strathfield, Lidcombe and Blacktown thanks to an initial $5 million investment, she said.
The digital screens displayed live information for all modes of nearby transport, providing greater connectivity and alternative options.
Ms Haylen said additional face-to-face support would also be available when it was needed most, with new customer experience team members recruited to assist during major events and disruption.
