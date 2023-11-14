Carss Bush Park's living memorial to Queen Elizabeth II

Kogarah Bay Progress Association (KBPA) held its second unveiling of the plaque for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting program at Carss Bush Park on Friday, November 10.
Scott Morrison, Federal Member for Cook and the 30th Prime Minister of Australia was welcomed and introduced by KBPA President Jeff Powys who requested he perform the unveiling.
Mr Morrison was assisted by Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir.
Also in attendance was the Georges River Council deputy mayor, Elise Borg and Councillors Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Christina Jamieson, Peter Mahoney and Natalie Mort, and a number of KBPA members and other community group members..
The KBPA received a Federal Grant recommended by Mr Morrison to participate in the tree planting program.
Mr Morrison reflected on Her Majesty, having met her on a number of occasions and believes that she would be thrilled to see community groups being involved in tree planting programs such as this one.
He also said it was important that the plaque tells a story of why it is there and for future generations to know and recognise the Late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's dedication and commitment to her duties over her 70 year reign.
Mr Morrison also thanked Georges River Council for making the space at Carss Bush Park available to be transformed into a thriving and lasting memorial to the Late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The KBPA also wishes to thank Matt Allison, an executive member of Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society and Friends of Glenlee for his expertise and passion in planting out the green space at Carss Bush Park with native trees and shrubs that are indigenous to the local area.
