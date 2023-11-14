St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Carss Bush Park's living memorial to Queen Elizabeth II

November 14 2023 - 11:30am
Kogarah Bay Progress Association (KBPA) held its second unveiling of the plaque for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting program at Carss Bush Park on Friday, November 10.

