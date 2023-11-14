Plans for a $28.7 million expansion of Southgate Shopping Centre have been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
Under the proposal, the adjoining former squash courts at 27-29 Melrose Avenue will be demolished and a three-level extension to the shopping centre constructed.
This will create new major retailer spaces, including a relocated Woolworths supermarket with rooftop direct-to-boot service.
Three new lifts are proposed.
"The current Southgate Shopping Centre was constructed in approximately 1983," the development application (DA) stated.
"It is anchored by a Kmart discount department store, a Coles Supermarket and a Woolworths Supermarket.
"More than 1100 car spaces are provided at-grade, within an underground carpark level and on the roof of the building.
"Since the initial development of Southgate Shopping centre, various renovations have taken place within the centre and currently 58 specialty shops reside within the centre as well as the two supermarkets, Kmart, Zone Bowling Centre and Sutherland Shire Council's Sylvania branch library."
The DA proposes:
At roof level, the proposal involves extending the car park onto the new building at No 27-29 Melrose Avenue, providing a new direct to boot car parking facility (comprising a 120 square metre storeroom) and six loading spaces for the Woolworths supermarket, a new centre management office and three new lifts and stairs, providing access to lower levels of the shopping centre.
The DA said, "The reconfiguration of existing tenancies, creation of new major retailer spaces, addition of new parking and new pedestrian access points is necessary for the continually growing population of Sutherland Shire and the efficient use of the existing centre to meet increasing demands".
