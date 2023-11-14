St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Riverwood Reconnected project completed

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 14 2023 - 2:30pm
The $500,000 Riverwood Reconnected project aimed at improving the walkability and connectivity of the town centre was completed on Friday, November 10.

