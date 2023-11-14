Riverwood Reconnected project completed

The $500,000 Riverwood Reconnected project aimed at improving the walkability and connectivity of the town centre was completed on Friday, November 10.
The latest works aimed to improve pedestrian connectivity from Riverwood train station with the footpath and access stairs to Belmore Road from the Williams Road car park upgraded and decorated with a pattern of leaves.
It was the final project in a series of town centre upgrades over the past 12 months.
Earlier project works included the installation of public furniture and shade, more street trees, smart social spaces equipped with smart furniture and Wi-Fi to allow the community to plug and play, and public art to uplift the area.
A mural on Littleton Street by Sydney-based artist Steven Nuttal, also known as Ox King, formed an earlier stage of the project and depicts a cluster of flowers from plants native to the area including common Sydney Golden Wattle and rare and endangered plants including Magenta Lilly Pilly and the Gosford Wattle.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said the Riverwood Reconnected project had achieved its mission of improving the walkability and connectivity of previously under-utilised urban public spaces on and around Belmore Road.
"This project has really enhanced Riverwood's town centre and greatly improved the area's overall amenity and street appeal," Councillor Elmir said.
"This was a placemaking project designed to improve the town centre by attracting more foot traffic and encouraging more day and night-time economic and cultural activity.
"Main streets are so much more than just a place for the movement of cars, they are important economic and social drivers for our neighbourhoods.
"They offer community members places to gather and connect and provide people with jobs and services such as shopping, dining, entertainment, and healthcare."
The Riverwood Reconnected program was funded by the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces (round 2) program.
The Streets as Shared Spaces program was initially launched in May 2020 as a response to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and sought to enhance public spaces across NSW.
The program provided a platform for councils, community members, and stakeholders to experiment with temporary interventions and pop-ups, setting the stage for more enduring enhancements.
Following the success of the program's pilot phase, a second round of funding totalling $20 million was announced in October, 2021. Georges River Council was awarded a $500,000 grant in April, 2022 to bring the Riverwood Reconnected project to life.
"The Riverwood Reconnected project is a great example of community-driven improvements and highlights how innovative urban planning can bring life and vibrancy to local areas," Councillor Elmir said.
