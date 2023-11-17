Sans Souci residents call community meeting over hooning and safety concerns

Sans Souci residents will hold a community meeting this month to discuss solutions to speeding and hoon behaviour, break and enters and safety concerns in their suburb.
The Bayside Ward 5 Community Meeting will be give residents the chance to voice their concerns about increasing anti-social behaviour in the area.
The meeting follows an incident last Saturday, November 11 when St George Police were called following reports of about seven cars speeding along Riverside Drive with approximately 12 people egging them on.
Eight police cars attended with Highway Patrol and General Duties Offices. Five vehicles were found to be defective, four traffic infringements were issues and two males were arrested and charged with failing to comply with a move on direction and resisting arrest.
"For many years authorities have been trying to win this uphill battle in our community against this criminal behaviour," a community spokesperson said.
"It is time to "Do things Differently"
"This community meeting has been organised so people can have their say on how things can be done differently to improve the issues that are happening in our community.
"We will have representatives from State Government, Police and Bayside Council to attend.
"They will provide an update on what is being done in the future and will welcome suggestions from residents as to what can be done differently to improve the current issues our community is still suffering."
Date:
Monday 27 November 2023 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Location:
St George Motor Boat Club (The Waterfront Function Centre)
2 Wellington Street, Sans Souci NSW 2219
