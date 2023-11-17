St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Sans Souci residents call community meeting over hooning and safety concerns

Updated November 17 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Saturday, November 11 St George Police called following reports of about seven cars speeding along Riverside Drive with approximately 12 people egging them on.
On Saturday, November 11 St George Police called following reports of about seven cars speeding along Riverside Drive with approximately 12 people egging them on.

Sans Souci residents will hold a community meeting this month to discuss solutions to speeding and hoon behaviour, break and enters and safety concerns in their suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.