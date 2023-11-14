St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Kogarah Historical Society Local History Awards open for entries

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah Historical Society Local History Awards open for entries
Kogarah Historical Society Local History Awards open for entries

Entries are open for the Kogarah Historical Society Local History Awards for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.