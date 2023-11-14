Kogarah Historical Society Local History Awards open for entries

Entries are open for the Kogarah Historical Society Local History Awards for 2023.
Through the awards the society hopes to encourage research, to record events in the district's past and to capture memoirs before they pass out of living memory.
There is no restriction on age, length, topic etc but it must relate to the Georges River Council area.
A prize of $500 will be awarded to the best entry which can focus on any aspect of Kogarah or the wider Georges River Council Area.
Topics can cover buildings, events, personalities, environmental heritage, sport et al.
Entries must be in English, unpublished and be the original work of the entrant.
Word length is not restricted. Copyright remains with the author, but Kogarah Historical Society reserves the right to publish entries in our newsletter and place selected entries on our
Website.
Entries close December 14, 2023.
Entries can be emailed to info@kogarah.historicalsociety.com.au , sent in hard copy to The Secretary, Kogarah Historical Society, PO Box 367, Kogarah NSW 1485, or be handed in at a monthly meeting at the Kogarah School of Arts.
For further enquiries:
gillwhan33@gmail.com
0439 667 843
