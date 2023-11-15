St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Carss Bush Park Plan of Management on exhibition

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Georges River Council Council is seeking feedback from the community on how they currently use Carss Bush Park and Todd Park to help reach inclusive and community-driven decisions on the future of the space.
The Carss Bush Park and Todd Park Master Plan and Plan of Management is officially on exhibition from November 8 to December 8 2023.

