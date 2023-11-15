Carss Bush Park Plan of Management on exhibition

The Carss Bush Park and Todd Park Master Plan and Plan of Management is officially on exhibition from November 8 to December 8 2023.
Georges River Council has called for feedback on the plans and in particular in shaping the future of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park.
This is an opportunity for the public to ensure that our beautiful Carss Park continues to be a hub of recreation and community joy for generations to come.
The plan also covers the Todd Park Playing Fields and Amenities facility, home of the Kogarah Cougars Rugby League Football Club.
As part of the preliminary consultation, Council is seeking feedback from the community on how they currently use Carss Bush Park and Todd Park to help reach inclusive and community-driven decisions on the future of the space.
Prior to Council amalgamation in 2016, these Parks were managed by the former Kogarah Council. The new Master Plan and PoM will consolidate and update a series of older PoM documents into one Master Plan and PoM and in accordance with the legislative requirements of the Local Government Act, 1993 (LG Act) and Crown Land Management Act, 2016 (CLM Act).
The new Master Plan and Plan of Management will consolidate these old documents and meet legislative requirements, and Council requires input to make it the best it can be.
The study area contains the following key features:
A community drop-in session will be held to gather the inputs of the community and representatives of any user groups.
The community drop-in session is proposed with the following details:
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: 11am-1.00pm
Venue: Carrs Bush Park Artist's Cottage
Submissions:
If you are returning a hard copy submission, please quote SF23/5902 Preliminary Consultation-Carss Bush Park and Todd Park Survey at the beginning of your submission and return:
In person to Georges River Council Civic Centre
Via email: mail@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Via Post: PO Box 205, Hurstville BC NSW 1481.
