Speaker and Hughes MP Jenny Ware visit local schools Advertising Feature

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon Milton Dick MP with Jenny Ware MP at Jannali East Public School. Picture supplied

Education is empowering, shapes us as individuals, disseminates truth, fights ignorance, promotes critical thinking and builds stronger citizens and societies.

This week Hughes MP Jenny Ware is reflecting on the fantastic and diverse educational opportunities provided to the students throughout the Hughes electorate.

"This of course coincides with the recent completion of the 2023 HSC," Jenny said. "I wish all of our students completing their secondary studies the very best for the future. Remember there are many pathways open to you if the HSC result is not as you had hoped. May you become life-long learners.

"The University of Wollongong Sutherland Campus was a ground-breaking initiative when it opened 20 years ago, in partnership with Sutherland Shire Council, to provide students with the opportunity to live, study and work close to home.



"It also continues to provide significant investment into the Shire. It was great to celebrate with the University's staff, alumni and sponsors last week.

"I had the opportunity to showcase two of our local primary schools to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon Milton Dick MP, last week. This was an historic occasion and the first time a Speaker has visited the Hughes electorate. It was an honour that he chose to do so. The Speaker was taken to both Jannali East Public School and Hammondville Public School where our students did us proud!



"They demonstrated the considerable knowledge they have already gained about our democratic system of government and Federal Parliament.



"However, nothing beats being able to role play, dress up as the Speaker, the Sergeant-at-Arms and to ask the Speaker and me a range of questions about working in Parliament, whether we have met Donald Trump, the hardest and best part of our jobs and what qualifications are needed to go into Parliament. The Speaker and I shared some interesting, little-known facts about Parliament House including that the Australian flag flying on top of Parliament House is the third largest flag in the world, being the size of two double-decker buses and takes over 50 people to carry it!

"The students were fascinated as well by the little-known story about our first Mace that was stolen, allegedly by American sailors, in 1924 and believed to be still stashed in a wall or floor of a Melbourne Hotel.

"Lucas Heights Community School is the only K-12 school in metropolitan New South Wales. It was also a pleasure to attend the launch of their First Nations Well Being Hub, with the specific intention of addressing the health needs of First Nations students to promote their academic success. This is an excellent initiative designed to promote practical outcomes to address the health and educational disparities facing local Indigenous students.