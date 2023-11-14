Deep waterfront property

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This meticulously renovated deep waterfront home is situated on one of the most sought after islands in the suburb.
Dave Watkins from DJW Property, Sylvania Waters said it is right at the mouth of an exclusive, privately owned waterway.
"Experience luxury deep waterfront living in this Sylvania Waters retreat," Dave said.
"As the ultimate flourish, the remarkable property includes recently installed custom berthing facilities right at your doorstep, perfectly suited for accommodating a 55-60 foot boat."
The four to five bedroom home offers sleek, newly renovated interiors and exteriors with spacious formal living room, elegant coffered ceilings, bespoke cabinetry and a welcoming fireplace.
Transitioning seamlessly into the dining area and open-concept kitchen, the panoramic waterfront vista truly comes to life.
The gourmet kitchen features a stone island with tasteful accent lighting, induction cooktop and stainless steel SMEG appliances.
Dave said, "The outdoor oasis invites year-round enjoyment with an outdoor kitchen, retractable roller blinds and overhead heating and ceiling fan, leading to the pristine saltwater pool and a lush level lawn."
