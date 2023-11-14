Gorgeous federation home

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Capturing old world charm with its gorgeous period features, this fastidiously maintained and modernised federation home is ideal for a family.
When entering from the front north facing veranda, with sandstone accents, you will be greeted by impressive decorative ceilings, original wide timber flooring, wide skirting boards and original fireplaces/mantelpieces all in beautiful condition.
David Medina Martinez from HT Wills Real Estate St George said the home is on one of the most elevated positions in the St George region.
"This period property is ideal for families, work from home professionals and up-sizers," David said. "With the large attic space, the home also has potential for further expansion."
The home features a large modern bespoke eat-in kitchen with butler's pantry/wine cellar, a spacious breakfast bar and a commercial size gas stove and modern appliances, all adjacent to a large family room and exquisite formal lounge room.
For those in need of extra storage or workspace, the property includes a double garage, double carport, open parking spaces and an easily maintained rear yard with side lane access.
"It is located in a sought-after neighbourhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, all within walking distance to Hurstville CBD, train station, public transport and schools," David said.
