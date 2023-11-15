"Obsessed" is a most apt name for a new Hazelhurst Arts Centre exhibition of local residents' collections of everything from surfboards, Beatles memorabilia and model trains to skateboards, vintage clothing, puppets and stamps.
If those items don't grab you, what about uranium glass, cameras, popular culture figurines, snow globes, Warhammer miniatures, badges and mobile phones?
Adam Scard, who has a private collection of more than 200 surfboards, is among residents displaying more than 20 unique collections and remarkable stories behind them.
Curated by Hazelhurst, Obsessed: Southern Sydney Collectors opens on Saturday November 25 and runs until Sunday January 28.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said the exhibition "celebrates the extraordinary people of southern Sydney and highlights Hazelhurst's connection to the local area and its people.
Glennis Murphy said her career as a dancer in theatre and television sparked her collection of vintage gowns.
She is fascinated by not just the garments, but by the stories behind them.
"My life is collecting; our house is collecting; we are mad," she said.
"I think the love of fabrics and dresses started to synthesize [when I became a dancer].
"I went on to have a career as a dancer in musicals and operas, went to England, and did Television shows, but I always loved the fabrics in the costumes, and I thought maybe I could be a wardrobe mistress or something when I stopped dancing.
"I did want to be an archaeologist when I was young, and sometimes it's like an archaeology of clothes trying to think of the story behind the piece of clothing."
Artist, curator and collector Graham Blondel said his collection of contemporary art began with a small purchase from a charity shop and, over years of collecting, has become a unique and personal vision of what is important and joyous in life.
"My collection is very diverse and reflects my involvement in the art world over 50 plus years," he said.
"I started collecting in a very small way while at art school in the late 1960s.
"My first purchase was from a Vinnies charity shop - a tribal mask from Papua New Guinea.
"An Alun Leach Jones print from the fledgling Frank Watters Gallery followed.
"My art training exposed me to a life with art as its focus. No more blank walls for me.
"There is a thrill in discovering an artwork that personally connects, be it quirky and perhaps of little or no monetary value, but is of a unique vision. The collection, to me, is a statement as to what is joyous and important in life."
Collector Michael Vardakis said his purchase of a teapot at a local market began an education in Australian pottery and potters.
A highlight of his collection that will be on display is his Disabled Soldiers Pottery collection crafted by returned servicemen.
"I started collecting Australian pottery about 16 years ago," he said.
"I found a teapot at a local market, which I thought was a beautiful item, so I bought it. It sparked my curiosity in Australian pottery.
"Also, my family back in Greece has a heritage of potters, so I think this also had something to do with my interest.
"My collection means a lot to me. In particular, my Disabled Soldiers Pottery collection is a collection of pottery that I feel will always be a sacred part of Australian history, which I will try to keep in my family for as long as possible."
Hazelhurst is also partnering with local organisations such as Sutherland Shire Museum, the Sutherland Shire Toy Restoration Centre and the Sutherland Shire Philatelic Society to showcase some of their collections.
Hazelhurst is open from 10am-4pm daily (see website for holiday closures) and admission is free.
