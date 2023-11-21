St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Birdsall Leather at Taren Point celebrates 140 years as family-owned business

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
November 21 2023
The Birdsall Leather team at Taren Point. Picture by Chris Lane
A Taren Point family business has chalked up an amazing 140 years in an industry that has largely died out in Australia.

