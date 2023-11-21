A Taren Point family business has chalked up an amazing 140 years in an industry that has largely died out in Australia.
Birdsall Leather, which is operated by Andrew Birdsall and his wife Shane, along with Son Jake (sixth generation) and son-in-law Jacob.
There are six other staff, who are all regarded as part of the family.
The Birdsalls are long-standing residents of Sutherland Shire and have been involved in a variety of sporting clubs, coaching, and volunteering.
Birdsall Leather was originally at Mascot and Botany, but relocated to Taren Point in 2020 when they were forced top close the tannery side of the business.
The firm now has a retail store at 6 Bay Road, Taren Point from where they also run craft classes three times a week.
Their craft room showcases some of the leather work made by customers and teachers, such as handbags, belts and boots.
The firm also has a strong mail order business, including selling overseas to countries such as the US and Canada.
"We pretty much sell everything you need for making anything out of leather, regardless of whether you're a tradesperson or doing it it as a hobby," Shane Birdsall said.
"Most of the leather we sell is from cow hide or kangaroo skins, but we also have exotic leathers from cane toads, snakes, ostrich legs skins, stingrays and eels.
"We provided the leather for costumes used in both the original Mad Max movie and the latest production, as well as for other studios.
Ms Birdsall said tanning was "a dying trade".
"It won't be long before it will only be done overseas, in countries such as China or India," she said.
