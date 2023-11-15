Swimming NSW president and Olympic gold medallist Chris Fydler says Sutherland Leisure Centre is "poised to again become a beacon of excellence" for swimming.
Sutherland Shire Council last week approved Swimming NSW establishing a high performance training facility, with a head coach of national / international calibre.
The council is partnering with the NSW Institute of Sport and Swimming NSW in what will be called the Southern Performance Centre.
A Swimming NSW statement said the the centre "will nurture and elevate the performance of talented athletes and develop coaches from across NSW".
Chris Fydler said, "Swimming NSW is excited about the Southern Performance Centre and its role in propelling NSW athletes to new heights.
"Funded by our partners, the centre is poised to again become a beacon of excellence in this area of our state, aligning with Swimming NSW's vision to be the number one state in performance and participation."
"Along with athletes training within Sutherland Leisure Centre squad programs, targeted NSW swimmers and their coaches will be invited to attend sessions at the Performance Centre and Swimming NSW Pathway Squads will benefit from camps and developmental opportunities."
Swimming NSW commercial and marketing officer James Hickman said it was expected the Performance Centre would also boost participation in swimming within Sutherland Shire by providing world class opportunities for coaching for young swimmers.
Mr Hickman said local coaches would be mentored by world leading coaches.
SLC Aquadot Club president Tim Lee said, "When you have a world class performance centre, the skills wash down through the programs.
"Kids are going to do better under this program than they can at the moment.
"Regardless of where a kid fits into the program they are not going to be pushed out by this. I've got three kids - one's a very good swimmer, one's pretty good and one's OK. None of them is going to miss out, they're all going to benefit one way or the other."
