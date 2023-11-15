It wouldn't be November without the Como jacarandas, and for that we can give thanks once again to the legendary Sister Irene Caxton and local residents, who fought to save them 32 years ago.
The trees lining Cremona Road in front of the equally treasured Como Hotel were a bit slow on the uptake this year, but they are now producing the masses of purple flowers that delight both residents and visitors.
Two years ago, another Como legend, former butcher Ted Cary, told the Leader Sister Haxton, who gave a jacaranda seed to the mother of every baby born at her Jacaranda Private Hospital in Woolooware, was involved in planting the Cremona Road trees.
Mr Cary told how, in 1991, "all of Como marched on the council" to save the trees after a report by staff said many of trees were dying and should be removed and replaced with Chinese tallows.
"Sister Haxton got up at the council meeting and told the president (mayor) Michael Tynan those trees were for the families who didn't have a yard in which they could plant a seed," Mr Cary recalled.
"She said, 'Mr Tynan, everyone of those trees represents a baby to me'.
"Then Sister Haxton really started on him.
"She said, 'Mr Tynan, when I delivered you into this world, I gave your mother a jacaranda seed to plant, and the same for your brother. When I drive past and see those trees, I am very proud of what you have achieved...to date'."
Mr Cary said it was clear, if the trees were removed, Mr Tynan was in serious trouble.
"Everyone in the public gallery stood up and clapped, and the council really had no other choice but to keep the trees," Mr Cary said.
Before the meeting, Sister Haxton described the proposal as "sheer vandalism" and said the trees just needed fertiliser and careful pruning.
In 2014, Warren Callender, who lived in English Street, Woolooware, where the Jacaranda Private Hospital, stood, told how Sister Haxton would drive him and her son Paul long distances to where jacarandas grew.
The boys would climb the trees to collect the pods, which were planted in jam tins collected from their neighbours and given to new mothers.
