Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Photos | Como jacaranda trees a joy to behold after slow start

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 15 2023 - 5:30pm
It wouldn't be November without the Como jacarandas, and for that we can give thanks once again to the legendary Sister Irene Caxton and local residents, who fought to save them 32 years ago.

