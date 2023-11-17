Bayside supports 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign

Bayside Council will once again support the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign, with several events scheduled throughout the 16 days from November 25 to December 10.
The council participates in the event each year to increase awareness and understanding of the impact domestic and family violence has on the local community.
It's currently reported that one in six women in Australia have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by a current or former partner, a statistic that Bayside Council has committed to improving.
The campaign will commence with the Say No to Domestic Violence community walk on Saturday, November 25 at 10am from Ramsgate Surf Life Saving Club.
Participants are encouraged to wear their school, sport, or community uniform or something orange for the walk and are welcome at the community barbecue which will be held in Depena Reserve after the walk.
"I hope you will be able to join me and my fellow Councillors and send a clear message that Bayside says NO to family against family and domestic violence." Bayside mayor, Bill Saravinovski said.
A chalk mural will be installed by 2Connect Youth & Community Group in the forecourt area of Ramsgate Surf Club and a number of safety workshops to increase awareness of gender-based violence among people with disabilities and seniors will be held throughout the 16 days, along with a number of Council-supported domestic violence forums.
Bayside Council will also be opening a Family and Domestic Violence Reflection Garden at Mutch Park, as both a place to remember lives lost through domestic violence and a place to reflect. The official opening will be held on December 7 at 6:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.