The Cronulla Christmas Markets will be held in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda this weekend.
The markets will be held over Saturday and Sunday, November 18-19, between 10am and 4pm.
Cronulla is the first of a series of festive markets being organised across Sydney by Cambridge Markets.
Cambridge Markets founder and director Madelienne Anderson said each market would have a different feel and flavour, with a particular focus on hyper-local retailers and global food producers at each event.
"The markets will offer shoppers a diverse shopping experience, with goods on offer including fashion, gifting, homewares, plants, festive goods, art, craft, photography, toys, children's goods, food and plenty more," she said.
"Each market will also have a beautifully curated hot food experience, with global stalls offering everything from Moroccan to American cuisine.
"There will also be a focus on festive goods, from wrapping paper, puddings, Christmas cakes, gingerbread houses and gingerbread biscuits, cards, cherries, wreaths, decorations and Christmas flowers and candles..
"Live music will also be a feature of each market, with a special appearance by Santa."
Ms Anderson said each market would have different stallholders.
Among those at the Cronulla markets will be Scylla Distilling Co (prepackaged alcohol in bottles), LiliPani (vegan and organic makeup), Bowerbird Jewels (modern handmade jewellery), Tiny Solar Homes and Kristine's K9 Treats (100 per cent natural dog treats).
"The beach markets have a very chilled coastal vibe, while the city markets are quite arty and urbane," she said.
