Rockdale Musical Society is bringing Heathers: The Musical, a darkly comedic rock piece adapted from the film to the stage.
Set against the tumultuous backdrop of Westerberg High School, the narrative delves into the intricate web of teenage relationships, societal pressures, and the pursuit of popularity.
At the heart of the story is Veronica Sawyer, portrayed by Dani Caruso and Danijela Novakovic , who will perform the character on alternate performances.
Veronica's world intertwines with JD (Jason Dean), brought to life by Michael Kilbane. As unfolds, the musical lays bare the toxic social hierarchy of high school, exploring themes of love, manipulation, and the quest for social dominance.
The musical also introduces the audience to the Heathers, a trio of formidable mean girls who play a pivotal role in shaping the social landscape of Westerberg High.
Heather Chandler, being played by Isabella Rodrigues, is a ruthless and charismatic leader, Chandler sets the tone for the social hierarchy, leaving an indelible mark on Westerberg High.
Heather Duke, being brought to life by Georgia Laga'aia, Initially the timid member of the trio, Duke undergoes a transformative journey that adds depth to her character, challenging the audience's perceptions, while Heather McNamara portrayed by Ava Crewes, is a seemingly sweet and vulnerable, McNamara grapples with her own struggles, offering a poignant glimpse into the complexity of the high school experience. The dynamic interactions among these characters bring to life the darker side of teenage relationships.
Written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers: The Musical has achieved cult status worldwide since its debut.
As Rockdale Musical Society approaches its 85th anniversary in 2024, the company stands as a testament to the enduring power of musical theatre in Australia. For more than eight decades, the society has enriched the cultural tapestry with community theatre performances, fostering a love for the arts in the Bayside area.
Performances
Dec 1, 7.30pm
Dec 2, 2pm and 7.30pm
Dec 3, 4pm
Dec 8, 7:30pm
Dec 9, 2pm and 7.30pm
Dec 10, 2pm
