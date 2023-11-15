Heather Duke, being brought to life by Georgia Laga'aia, Initially the timid member of the trio, Duke undergoes a transformative journey that adds depth to her character, challenging the audience's perceptions, while Heather McNamara portrayed by Ava Crewes, is a seemingly sweet and vulnerable, McNamara grapples with her own struggles, offering a poignant glimpse into the complexity of the high school experience. The dynamic interactions among these characters bring to life the darker side of teenage relationships.